Planetary Seismology: The Solar System’s Ocean Worlds

Whitepaper #129 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; ocean worlds
On future landed ocean worlds missions, seismology may offer information about fluid motions within or beneath ice, and can record the dynamics of ice layers, which would reveal mechanisms and spatiotemporal occurrence of crack formation and propagation, and add ground truth to tectonic inferences from orbital imaging.