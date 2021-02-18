Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Planetary Seismology: The Solar System’s Ocean Worlds

Whitepaper #129 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; ocean worlds

by Steven Vance, D. N. DellaGiustina, K. Hughson, T. Hurford, S. Kedar, A. G. Marusiak, M. Melwani Daswani, M. P. Panning, N. C. Schmerr, B. E. Schmidt, S. Stähler, S. Tharimena, G. Tobie, and R. C. Weber
Published onMar 18, 2021
Planetary Seismology: The Solar System’s Ocean Worlds

On future landed ocean worlds missions, seismology may offer information about fluid motions within or beneath ice, and can record the dynamics of ice layers, which would reveal mechanisms and spatiotemporal occurrence of crack formation and propagation, and add ground truth to tectonic inferences from orbital imaging.

Planetary Seismology: The Solar System’s Ocean Worlds
652 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with