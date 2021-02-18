Rapid Response and Robotic Telescopes For Understanding Small Body Transient Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #130 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes
Existing sky surveys are detecting a wide range of transient phenomena in the solar system, opening a fascinating time-domain window on planetary science. This will increase considerably with LSST. Exploiting these exciting science opportunities requires a range of flexible facilities, instruments and software that are capable of rapid responses.