Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Rapid Response and Robotic Telescopes For Understanding Small Body Transient Science

Whitepaper #130 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; technology development; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Tim Lister, Michael S. P. Kelley, Geza Gyuk, Quanzhi Ye, and Jian-Yang Li
Published onMar 18, 2021
Existing sky surveys are detecting a wide range of transient phenomena in the solar system, opening a fascinating time-domain window on planetary science. This will increase considerably with LSST. Exploiting these exciting science opportunities requires a range of flexible facilities, instruments and software that are capable of rapid responses.

3.27 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
