Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

In-Situ Crystallographic Investigations of Solar Systems in the next Decade

Whitepaper #131 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon; Venus

by David Blake, R. M. Hazen, S. M. Morrison, T. S. Bristow, P. Sarrazin, K. Zacny, E. B. Rampe, R. T. Downs, A. Yen, D. W. Ming, R. V. Morris, D.T . Vaniman, A. Treiman, C. N. Achilles, P. I. Craig, D. J. Des Marais, V. Tu, N. Castle, and M. T. Thorpe
The history of solar system materials is written in the rocks and the minerals they contain. To fully document the rich history of our solar system and our universe requires comprehensive analysis and documentation of mineral species, including detailed information on their structural states and compositional idiosyncrasies by X-ray Diffraction.

