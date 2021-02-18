In-Situ Crystallographic Investigations of Solar Systems in the next Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #131 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; Mercury and/or the Moon; Venus
The history of solar system materials is written in the rocks and the minerals they contain. To fully document the rich history of our solar system and our universe requires comprehensive analysis and documentation of mineral species, including detailed information on their structural states and compositional idiosyncrasies by X-ray Diffraction.