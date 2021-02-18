Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Opportunities and Challenges for Structural Geology and Tectonics in the Planetary Sciences

Whitepaper #133 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other planetary bodies: All solid surface bodies; other science themes: Tectonism

by Christian Klimczak, Chloe B. Beddingfield, Paul K. Byrne, H. C. Jupiter Cheng, Kelsey T. Crane, and Andrew Annex
Published onMar 18, 2021
The planetary tectonics white paper presents the state of this field, outlines opportunities for expansion and addition to the field and discusses challenges for the field’s advancement. Finally, it offers suggestions for enabling future discovery, engagement, and impact with tectonic analyses of Solar System worlds.

559.58 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
