Extending Science from Lunar Laser Ranging

Whitepaper #134 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; ground- and space-based telescopes; theory, computation, and modeling
The upcoming decade offers multiple opportunities at extending science from the Lunar Laser Ranging (LLR) experiment that would result in unprecedented data precision, which may enable detection of subtle signatures required to understand the dynamics of the Earth-Moon system and the deep lunar interior.