Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Extending Science from Lunar Laser Ranging

Whitepaper #134 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; ground- and space-based telescopes; theory, computation, and modeling

by Vishnu Viswanathan, Erwan Mazarico, Stephen Merkowitz, James G. Williams, Slava G. Turyshev, Douglas G. Currie, Anton I. Ermakov, Nicolas Rambaux, Agnès Fienga, Clément Courde, Julien Chabé, Jean-Marie Torre, Adrien Bourgoin, Ulrich Schreiber, Thomas M. Eubanks, Chensheng Wu, Daniele Dequal, Simone Dell'Agnello, Liliane Biskupek, Jürgen Müller, and Sergei Kopeikin
Published onMar 18, 2021
Extending Science from Lunar Laser Ranging

The upcoming decade offers multiple opportunities at extending science from the Lunar Laser Ranging (LLR) experiment that would result in unprecedented data precision, which may enable detection of subtle signatures required to understand the dynamics of the Earth-Moon system and the deep lunar interior.

Extending Science from Lunar Laser Ranging
668.03 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with