No comments here
Whitepaper #135 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; planetary protection; state of the profession
We propose the Astrobiological Group of Social Issues for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023–2032. This paper presents our claims, actions, and suggestions for work over the upcoming years that is able to connect the Humanities within a social context-oriented toward public education and the dissemination of science.