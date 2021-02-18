Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Astrobiological Group of Social Issues for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032

Whitepaper #135 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; planetary protection; state of the profession

by Flora Dutra and Alexey Dodsworth Magnavita de Carvalho
Published onMar 18, 2021
We propose the Astrobiological Group of Social Issues for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023–2032. This paper presents our claims, actions, and suggestions for work over the upcoming years that is able to connect the Humanities within a social context-oriented toward public education and the dissemination of science.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
