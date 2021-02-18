The Small Satellites of the Solar System: Priorities for the Decadal Study

No comments here
Whitepaper #136 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; other planetary bodies: small bodies; primitive bodies
This paper emphasizes the importance of studying the small moons of the Solar System, both the outer, irregular moons of the gas/ice giants, and the inner moons of planets. Observations of them should be considered in mission planning. We also advocate for a robust NASA Participating Scientist Program for JAXA’s MMX mission to Phobos and Deimos.