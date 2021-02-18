Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Sampling Ocean Materials, Traces of Life or Biosignatures in Plume Deposits on Enceladus’ Surface

Whitepaper #140 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; other planetary bodies: Enceladus; technology development

by Mathieu Choukroun, Paul Backes, Morgan L. Cable, Robert Hodyss, Mircea Badescu, Jamie L. Molaro, Scott Moreland, Tom Nordheim, Tyler Okamoto, Dario Riccobono, and Kris Zacny
Plume deposit regions on the surface of Enceladus likely reflect and preserve the composition of the internal ocean and could contain potential traces of life and biosignatures. The novel Dual-Rasp sampling system is designed to acquire large amounts of plume deposits on the surface of Enceladus. It is under development to achieve TRL 5 in 2021.

