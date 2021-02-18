Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Stratospheric Balloon Platforms for Planetary Science

Whitepaper #141 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Stratospheric balloon based science; other science themes: Astronomy; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Tibor Kremic, Nancy Chanover, Andrew Cheng, Terry Hurford, Monica Hoffmann, and Lucas Paganini
Balloon-borne platforms for planetary science can play a key role in addressing decadal-level science questions. The increasing capabilities of the platforms and the balloon systems, continue to enhance the contributions that balloon-based missions can offer for planetary science, particularly astronomy.

733 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
