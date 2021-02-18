Stratospheric Balloon Platforms for Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #141 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Stratospheric balloon based science; other science themes: Astronomy; ground- and space-based telescopes
Balloon-borne platforms for planetary science can play a key role in addressing decadal-level science questions. The increasing capabilities of the platforms and the balloon systems, continue to enhance the contributions that balloon-based missions can offer for planetary science, particularly astronomy.