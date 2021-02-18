Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Constraining prebiotic chemistry through a better understanding of Earth’s earliest environments

Whitepaper #143 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: early Earth environments

by Timothy Lyons, Karyn Rogers, Ramanarayanan Krishnamurthy, Loren Williams, Simone Marchi, Edward Schwieterman, Dustin Trail, Noah Planavsky, and Christopher Reinhard
The initial, prebiotic chemical steps on the path to life’s emergence on Earth were tied intimately to the evolving chemical and physical conditions of our earliest environments. Yet, a rigorous, interdisciplinary understanding of that relationship has not been well explored and once better understood will inform our search for life beyond Earth.

