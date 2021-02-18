Constraining prebiotic chemistry through a better understanding of Earth’s earliest environments

No comments here
Whitepaper #143 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: early Earth environments
The initial, prebiotic chemical steps on the path to life’s emergence on Earth were tied intimately to the evolving chemical and physical conditions of our earliest environments. Yet, a rigorous, interdisciplinary understanding of that relationship has not been well explored and once better understood will inform our search for life beyond Earth.