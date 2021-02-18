Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Importance of the Climate Record in the Martian Polar Layered Deposits

Whitepaper #144 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Cryosphere and ice

by Patricio Becerra, Ali Bramson, Adrian Brown, Shane Byrne, Andrea Coronato, Serina Diniega, Anna Grau Galofre, Paul Hayne, Briony Horgan, Christine Hvidberg, Margaret Landis, Rachel W. Obbard, Alyssa Pascuzzo, Jeffrey J. Plaut, Ganna Portyankina, Nathaniel Putzig, Jorge Rabassa, Isaac Smith, Michael Sori, Leslie Tamppari, Nicolas Thomas, and Jennifer Whitten
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Importance of the Climate Record in the Martian Polar Layered Deposits

This white paper focuses on the importance of the continued study of the stratigraphic record of climate in the Martian polar ice sheets with follow-on missions. The goal of these studies is to read the only other known detailed climate record on any planet besides Earth, which has profound implications for our understanding of planetary climates.

The Importance of the Climate Record in the Martian Polar Layered Deposits
1.19 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with