The Importance of the Climate Record in the Martian Polar Layered Deposits

Whitepaper #144 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Cryosphere and ice
This white paper focuses on the importance of the continued study of the stratigraphic record of climate in the Martian polar ice sheets with follow-on missions. The goal of these studies is to read the only other known detailed climate record on any planet besides Earth, which has profound implications for our understanding of planetary climates.