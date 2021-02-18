Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Coordinated multi-spacecraft observations of the Martian plasma environment

Whitepaper #145 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: PLASMA

by Beatriz Sanchez-Cano, Majd Mayyasi, Kerstin Peter, Cesar Bertucci, Xiaohua Fang, Christopher M. Fowler, Zachary R. Girazian, Jingnan Guo, Maria Hamrin, Mika Holmberg, Bruce M. Jakosky, François Leblanc, Christina Lee, Mark Lester, Robert Lillis, Janet Luhmann, Yingjuan Ma, Christian Mazelle, Karim Meziane, Robin Ramstad, and Shaosui Xu
Published onMar 18, 2021
This White Paper discusses the key open science questions of the effects of the solar wind interaction at Mars.,Understanding the system as a whole should be a priority for space research as it holds significant clues to the evolution of Mars’ climate and past/present habitability. It also plays a critical role for unmanned and manned exploration.

858.94 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
