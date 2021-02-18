Coordinated multi-spacecraft observations of the Martian plasma environment

No comments here
Whitepaper #145 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: PLASMA
This White Paper discusses the key open science questions of the effects of the solar wind interaction at Mars.,Understanding the system as a whole should be a priority for space research as it holds significant clues to the evolution of Mars’ climate and past/present habitability. It also plays a critical role for unmanned and manned exploration.