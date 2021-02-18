Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Chronology Problem in the Outer Solar System: Constraining the “WHEN” of Major Dynamical and Geological Events

Whitepaper #147 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other science themes: chronology; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Paul Schenk, Edgard G. Rivera-Valentín, Michelle Kirchoff, Stuart Robbins, Barbara Cohen, Luke Dones, Kelsi Singer, David Nesvorný, and Sarah Greenstreet
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Chronology Problem in the Outer Solar System: Constraining the “WHEN” of Major Dynamical and Geological Events

Until the ages and durations of geologic activity and oceans throughout the OSS are better constrained, dynamical and geological processes and especially those responsible for creating and maintaining oceans past and present, will be poorly understood. We advocate for research into OSS Chronology as a high priority over the next decade.

The Chronology Problem in the Outer Solar System: Constraining the “WHEN” of Major Dynamical and Geological Events
583.1 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with