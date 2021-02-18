The Chronology Problem in the Outer Solar System: Constraining the “WHEN” of Major Dynamical and Geological Events

No comments here
Whitepaper #147 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other science themes: chronology; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Until the ages and durations of geologic activity and oceans throughout the OSS are better constrained, dynamical and geological processes and especially those responsible for creating and maintaining oceans past and present, will be poorly understood. We advocate for research into OSS Chronology as a high priority over the next decade.