Long-Lived In-Situ Solar System Explorer (LLISSE) Potential Contributions to Solar System Exploration

Whitepaper #151 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: Surface and deep atmosphere; technology development; Venus
NASA’s Long-Lived Insitu Solar System Explorer (LLISSE) project leverages advances in high-temperature electronics and systems to bring about a new paradigm for Venus exploration. LLISSE promises long duration surface operations (> 60 days) in a small package which could provide temporal measurements for meteorology and chemistry