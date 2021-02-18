Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Long-Lived In-Situ Solar System Explorer (LLISSE) Potential Contributions to Solar System Exploration

Whitepaper #151 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: Surface and deep atmosphere; technology development; Venus

by Tibor Kremic and Gary W. Hunter
NASA’s Long-Lived Insitu Solar System Explorer (LLISSE) project leverages advances in high-temperature electronics and systems to bring about a new paradigm for Venus exploration. LLISSE promises long duration surface operations (> 60 days) in a small package which could provide temporal measurements for meteorology and chemistry

770.15 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
