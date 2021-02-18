Mars Trace Gas Fluxes: Critical Strategies and Implications for the Upcoming Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #155 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; life and prebiotic organics; Mars
Measuring trace gas fluxes on the surface of Mars will define new boundary conditions for gas exchange models and life-supporting metabolisms that could produce signatures of extant biological processes. Fluxes will build upon current gas abundance data to provide a clearer picture of atmosphere-surface interactions at higher spatiotemporal scales.