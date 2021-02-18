Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Mars Trace Gas Fluxes: Critical Strategies and Implications for the Upcoming Decade

Whitepaper #155 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Zachary Garvin, Eric Boyd, Melissa Floyd, Rachel L. Harris, Hemani Kalucha, Paul Mahaffy, John E. Moores, Tullis C. Onstott, Haley M. Sapers, and Melissa Trainer
Published onMar 18, 2021
Measuring trace gas fluxes on the surface of Mars will define new boundary conditions for gas exchange models and life-supporting metabolisms that could produce signatures of extant biological processes. Fluxes will build upon current gas abundance data to provide a clearer picture of atmosphere-surface interactions at higher spatiotemporal scales.

482.98 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
