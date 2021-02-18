Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Distributed Instruments for Planetary Surface Science

Whitepaper #156 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; state of the profession; technology development

by Ashish Goel, Robert Anderson, Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay, Erik Brandon, Joshua Vander Hook, Michael Mischna, and Federico Rossi
Published onMar 18, 2021
Distributed Instruments for Planetary Surface Science

A distributed instrument (DI) is designed to collect spatially and temporally correlated data from many networked point sensors. We discuss science questions that can be uniquely answered by deploying DIs on planetary surfaces, recent technological developments that enable the use of DIs, and provide recommendations to develop these ideas further.

Distributed Instruments for Planetary Surface Science
2.57 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with