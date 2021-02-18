Distributed Instruments for Planetary Surface Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #156 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; state of the profession; technology development
A distributed instrument (DI) is designed to collect spatially and temporally correlated data from many networked point sensors. We discuss science questions that can be uniquely answered by deploying DIs on planetary surfaces, recent technological developments that enable the use of DIs, and provide recommendations to develop these ideas further.