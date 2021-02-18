Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Importance of Venus Experimental Facilities

Whitepaper #158 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; technology development; Venus

by Alison Santos, Jeffrey Balcerski, Devon M. Burr, Jorn Helbert, Gary Hunter, Noam Izenberg, Natasha Johnson, Erika Kohler, Tibor Kremic, and Sara Port
Experimental facilities dedicated to recreating the conditions on the surface of Venus are critical for advancing scientific understanding of the planet and developing the technologies needed to continue Venus exploration. These facilities should be supported and enhanced in the next decade to maximize our efforts to understand this key planet.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
