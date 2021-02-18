Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Scientific value of returning an atmospheric sample from Mars

Whitepaper #159 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; life and prebiotic organics; Mars

by Bruce Jakosky, Michael Amato, Sushil Atreya, David Des Marais, Paul Mahaffy, Michael Mumma, Margaret Tolbert, Brian Toon, Chris Webster, and Richard Zurek
Published onMar 18, 2021
A returned gas sample is required in order to address key questions about Mars atmospheric origin and evolution and provide necessary context for returned geological samples. An ambient-pressure sample of ~100 cc volume would provide key measurements of noble gases; a sample compressed to ~0.7 bar is necessary to determine C isotopes in methane.

1.17 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
