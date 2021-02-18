Scientific value of returning an atmospheric sample from Mars

No comments here
Whitepaper #159 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; life and prebiotic organics; Mars
A returned gas sample is required in order to address key questions about Mars atmospheric origin and evolution and provide necessary context for returned geological samples. An ambient-pressure sample of ~100 cc volume would provide key measurements of noble gases; a sample compressed to ~0.7 bar is necessary to determine C isotopes in methane.