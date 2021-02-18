Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Exploring Solar System Organic Chemistry Evolution through the Surfaces of Ceres and Large Asteroids

Whitepaper #162 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; primitive bodies

by Marc Neveu, Jose C. Aponte, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Bethany L. Ehlmann, Heather B. Franz, Christopher H. House, Erwan Mazarico, Alex Pavlov, Vassilissa Vinogradoff, and Kris Zacny
Published onMar 18, 2021
Accessing and characterizing solar system organic material is crucial for understanding the processes by which our Solar System became habitable. Recent surfaces in craters of large asteroids (e.g., Ceres), with diverse ages and abundant organic compounds, provide a natural laboratory to study organic chemistry and habitability through time.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
