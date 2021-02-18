Exploring Solar System Organic Chemistry Evolution through the Surfaces of Ceres and Large Asteroids

No comments here
Whitepaper #162 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics; primitive bodies
Accessing and characterizing solar system organic material is crucial for understanding the processes by which our Solar System became habitable. Recent surfaces in craters of large asteroids (e.g., Ceres), with diverse ages and abundant organic compounds, provide a natural laboratory to study organic chemistry and habitability through time.