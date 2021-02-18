Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Importance of Field Studies for Closing Key Knowledge Gaps in Planetary Science

Whitepaper #165 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: field studies; habitability and water; other science themes: Terrestrial Planets and Moons

by Patrick Whelley, Cherie N. Achilles, Alice M. Baldridge, Maria E. Banks, Ernest Bell, Hannes Bernhardt, Janice Bishop, Jennifer G. Blank, Dina M. Bower, Shane Byrne, Jaclyn Clark, David A. Crown, Larry S. Crumpler, Sean Czarnecki, Ashly Davies, Andrew de Wet, Jake W. Dean, Steven Dibb, Chuanfei Dong, Lauren A. Edgar, Sarah Fagents, Timothy D. Glotch, Timothy A. Goudge, Alison H. Graettinger, Trevor G. Graff, Amber L. Gullikson, Christopher W. Hamilton, Casey I. Honniball, Kevin Hubbard, Laura Kerber, Laszlo Kestay, Shannon Kobs-Nawotniak, Melissa D. Lane, Graham Lau, Emily Law, Einat Lev, Alexandra Matiella-Novak, Amy McAdam, Jeffrey E. Moersch, Catherine Neish, Gordon Osinski, Rutu Parekh, Kristen Paris, Edward L. Patrick, Elizabeth Rampe, Jacob Richardson, Rodrigo Romo, M. Elise Rumpf, Kirby Runyon, Alicia M. Rutledge, Stephen P. Scheidt, Nicholas Schmerr, Steven Semken, Brian Shiro, Everett L. Shock, John Roma Skok, Sarah S. Sutton, Jessica Swann, Michael T. Thorpe, Ingrid A. Ukstins, Paul J. van Susante, Nicole Whelley, David A. Williams, R. Aileen Yingst, Kelsey Young, Jon Zaloumis, and James R. Zimbelman
Field science allows us to use the complexity of natural systems to study fundamental processes and enhance the return of NASA missions. We advocate increased funding for field science and present solutions to some challenges facing field science to encourage increase science return, make field expeditions safer, and the data more accessible.

