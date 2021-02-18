Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Plethora of Science Afforded by a Lunar Swirl

Whitepaper #166 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Physics, Heliophysics, Magnetohydrodynamics, Volcanology, ISRU, Photometry

by Georgiana Kramer, Jan Deca, Shashwat Shukla, Tomas Kohout, Xu Wang, and Ryan Watkins
Published onMar 18, 2021
Lunar swirls should be the top priority target of the next lunar mission. The swirls are a fascinating lunar feature, as well as a laboratory to study the solar wind, space weathering, plasma weathering, and plasma kinetics. In this white paper we present examples of broad scientific interest in lunar swirls as well as some example mission types.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
