Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Science and technology requirements to explore caves in our Solar System

Whitepaper #167 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; habitability and water; technology development

by Timothy Titus, J. Judson Wynne, Penny Boston, Pablo de Leon, Cansu Demirel-Floyd, Heather Jones, Francesco Sauro, Kyle Uckert, Ali Aghamohammadi, Calvin Alexander, James W. Ashley, Armando Azua-Bustos, Leroy Chiao, Glen Cushing, John DeDecker, Alberto Fairen, Amos Frumkin, Jo de Waele, Gary L. Harris, Laura Kerber, Richard J. Léveillé, Mike Malaska, Kavya Manyapu, Matteo Massironi, Ana Miller, John Mylroie, Bodgan Onac, Scott Parazynski, Charity Phillips-Lander, Thomas Prettyman, Haley Sapers, Norbert Schorghofer, Dirk Schulze-Makuch, Red Whittaker, Kaj Williams, and Uland Wong
Research on planetary caves requires cross-planetary-body investigations spanning multiple disciplines, including geology, climatology, astrobiology, robotics, human exploration and operations. The community determined that a roadmap was needed to establish a common framework for planetary cave research. This white paper is our initial conception.

