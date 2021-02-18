The Mutuality Between Science and Commercial Exploration of the Moon

No comments here
Whitepaper #169 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mercury and/or the Moon; other: Commercial space exploration; state of the profession
The growth of the commercial space industry offers the potential for a new paradigm in space science and exploration. It is important for the commercial sector, science community, and the general public to appreciate that commercial space exploration facilitates science and that science can prosper as a result of commercial space exploration.