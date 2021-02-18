Small Bodies Tell the Story of the Solar System: A Rationale for a Small Body Sample Return Program including Laboratory Analysis of Returned Samples

No comments here
Whitepaper #171 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Small bodies are time-capsules of different eras of solar system history from the most primitive materials within the solar system to evolved pieces of larger bodies. A small body sample return program is an essential component of small body exploration, and such a program should include opportunities for both missions and laboratory analysis.