Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Small Bodies Tell the Story of the Solar System: A Rationale for a Small Body Sample Return Program including Laboratory Analysis of Returned Samples

Whitepaper #171 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Seth Jacobson, Maitrayee Bose, Dennis Bodewits, Marc Fries, Devanshu Jha, Prajkta Mane, Larry Nittler, Scott Sandford, and Michelle Thompson
Published onMar 18, 2021
Small Bodies Tell the Story of the Solar System: A Rationale for a Small Body Sample Return Program including Laboratory Analysis of Returned Samples

Small bodies are time-capsules of different eras of solar system history from the most primitive materials within the solar system to evolved pieces of larger bodies. A small body sample return program is an essential component of small body exploration, and such a program should include opportunities for both missions and laboratory analysis.

Small Bodies Tell the Story of the Solar System: A Rationale for a Small Body Sample Return Program including Laboratory Analysis of Returned Samples
157.84 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with