Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Space Resources Science

Whitepaper #175 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: science to support technology development; technology development

by Leslie Gertsch
Published onMar 18, 2021
Space Resources Science

Space-based research in planetary science and astrobiology requires sustainable presence there. Whether human or robotic, that requires the effective use of local mineral resources. This will be supported best by enabling basic resources science research alongside technology development, and improving demonstration facilities.

Space Resources Science
213.91 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with