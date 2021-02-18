A New Frontiers Class Mission for the Uranian System that Focuses on Moon, Magnetosphere, and Ring Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #176 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Ice Giant systems (Uranus)
The Uranian system is home to the best example of a native ice giant satellite system, a magnetosphere with a unique geometry and interaction with the solar wind, and a set of curiously chaotic, narrow, and dark rings. We recommend adding a Uranus system mission to the New Frontiers list is needed to provide options for this understudied system.