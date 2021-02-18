Venus Petrology: The Need for New Data

No comments here
Whitepaper #177 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus
We know almost nothing about the petrology of Venus despite its importance for understanding the climate and tectonic evolution of Earth and the history of exoplanets. Here, we emphasize the surface of Venus as a spacecraft target and promote the continued development of technologies that collect petrologic data in Venus’ challenging environment.