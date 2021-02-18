Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Venus Petrology: The Need for New Data

Whitepaper #177 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus

by Alison Santos, Justin Filiberto, Indujaa Ganesh, Martha Gilmore, Jonathan A. Lewis, and Allan H. Treiman
Published onMar 18, 2021
Venus Petrology: The Need for New Data

We know almost nothing about the petrology of Venus despite its importance for understanding the climate and tectonic evolution of Earth and the history of exoplanets. Here, we emphasize the surface of Venus as a spacecraft target and promote the continued development of technologies that collect petrologic data in Venus’ challenging environment.

Venus Petrology: The Need for New Data
800.46 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with