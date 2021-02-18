Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Why We Should Study the Themis Asteroid Family in the 2023-2032 Decade

Whitepaper #180 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; primitive bodies

by M. E. Landis, J. C. Castillo-Rogez, P. O. Hayne, H. H. Hsieh, K. H. G. Hughson, K. E. Miller, D. Kubitschek, T. H. Prettyman, A. S. Rivkin, B. E. Schmidt, J. E. C. Scully, N. Yamashita, and M. N. Villarreal
Published onMar 18, 2021
In this white paper, we identify key questions in planetary science, earth science, and astrobiology, that would be addressed by further study of the interior evolution of icy asteroids such as 24 Themis. We present possible measurements and potential future research, including spacecraft missions, focused on the Themis family in the next decade.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
