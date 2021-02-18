Why We Should Study the Themis Asteroid Family in the 2023-2032 Decade

No comments here
Whitepaper #180 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; primitive bodies
In this white paper, we identify key questions in planetary science, earth science, and astrobiology, that would be addressed by further study of the interior evolution of icy asteroids such as 24 Themis. We present possible measurements and potential future research, including spacecraft missions, focused on the Themis family in the next decade.