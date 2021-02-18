Towards a more universal life detection strategy

No comments here
Whitepaper #181 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Life Detection
This white paper argues for a more universal approach to life detection. We recommend that life detection missions focus on looking for signatures of life deemed to be shared by all possible types of life, independent of their specific biochemistries, rather than looking for signatures of life that could arguably be specific to Terran-life.