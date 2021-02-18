Skip to main content
Community Report
Towards a more universal life detection strategy

Whitepaper #181 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Life Detection

by Luoth Chou, Natalie Grefenstette, Sarah S. Johnson, Heather Graham, Paul Mahaffy, Christopher Kempes, Jamie E. Elsila, Eric Libby, Andrew Ellington, Eric Anslyn, Tori Hoehler, Peter Girguis, Leroy Cronin, William Brinkerhoff, and Barbara Sherwood Lollar
This white paper argues for a more universal approach to life detection. We recommend that life detection missions focus on looking for signatures of life deemed to be shared by all possible types of life, independent of their specific biochemistries, rather than looking for signatures of life that could arguably be specific to Terran-life.

