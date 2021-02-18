Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Ice Giants — The Return of the Rings

Whitepaper #182 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds

by Hsiang-Wen Hsu, Ali Sulaiman, Hao Cao, Matthew M. Hedman, Omakshi Agiwal, Nicolas Altobelli, Kevin Baillie, Tracy M. Becker, Michel Blanc, Shawn M. Brooks, Aurélien Crida, Jeffrey N. Cuzzi, Imke de Pater, Paul Estrada, Lina Hadid, Mihály Horányi, Gregory J. Hunt, Wing-Huen Ip, Nozair Khawaja, Sascha Kempf, Peter Kollmann, William S. Kurth, Erin J. Leonard, Simon Linti, Christopher R. Mankovich, Kelly E. Miller, Luke Moore, Michiko Morooka, James O'Donoghue, Mark E. Perry, Frank Postberg, Elias Roussos, Daniel Schirdewahn, Jürgen Schmidt, Oleg Shebanits, Mark Showalter, Frank Spahn, Linda Spilker, Tom Spilker, Ralf Srama, Jamey R. Szalay, Wei-Ling Tseng, and J. Hunter Waite, Jr.
Published onMar 18, 2021
Planetary rings are a multifaceted player in the system. Recent advances about Saturn’s rings argue that ring science at the ice giants, with magnetospheric and atmospheric sciences, are essential in advancing our knowledge about solar system evolution, the evolution of the moons and Ocean Worlds, and phenomena observed in the ice giant systems.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
