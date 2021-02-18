Ice Giants — The Return of the Rings

No comments here
Whitepaper #182 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; ocean worlds
Planetary rings are a multifaceted player in the system. Recent advances about Saturn’s rings argue that ring science at the ice giants, with magnetospheric and atmospheric sciences, are essential in advancing our knowledge about solar system evolution, the evolution of the moons and Ocean Worlds, and phenomena observed in the ice giant systems.