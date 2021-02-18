Continued Use of Exogenic Materials found on Mars as Planetary Research Tools

No comments here
Whitepaper #183 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; primitive bodies
Exogenic materials (meteorites, micrometeorites and chemical tracers) are encountered both serendipitously and as campaign targets during Mars rover terrain traverse and reconnaissance. We advocate the continued study of these materials in-situ when encountered and permitted by extended and new Mars surface missions in the 2023–2032 decade.