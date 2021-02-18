Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Continued Use of Exogenic Materials found on Mars as Planetary Research Tools

Whitepaper #183 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; primitive bodies

by James Ashley, Christian Schröder, Alastair W. Tait, Andrew G. Tomkins, Penelope J. Boston, Roger C. Wiens, Danika F. Wellington, Pierre-Yves Meslin, Amy C. McAdam, Matthew P. Golombek, Michael A. Velbel, Phil A. Bland, Steven W. Ruff, John F. Mustard, Aaron G. Curtis, Sara Motaghian, Brandi L. Carrier, William H. Farrand, Marc D. Fries, Peter Grindrod, Andrew Langedam, and Jérémie Lasue
Published onMar 18, 2021
Continued Use of Exogenic Materials found on Mars as Planetary Research Tools

Exogenic materials (meteorites, micrometeorites and chemical tracers) are encountered both serendipitously and as campaign targets during Mars rover terrain traverse and reconnaissance. We advocate the continued study of these materials in-situ when encountered and permitted by extended and new Mars surface missions in the 2023–2032 decade.

Continued Use of Exogenic Materials found on Mars as Planetary Research Tools
7.2 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with