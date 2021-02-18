Triton: Fascinating Moon, Likely Ocean World, Compelling Destination!

No comments here
Whitepaper #184 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems; ocean worlds
Neptune’s moon Triton has been explored by one spacecraft, Voyager 2 in 1989. Images revealed a geologically young surface, < 10–100 Ma, with unique landforms. Is Triton an ocean world? Confirmation of a liquid layer, rich organic-chemistry and ice-shell transport processes would place Triton among the highest value targets in the search for life.