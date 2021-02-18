Assessing the Recent Impact Flux in the Inner Solar System: 1 Ga to Present

No comments here
Whitepaper #185 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
The Moon’s craters record the flux of impactors in the inner solar system. We focus on understanding the flux over the past 1 Ga, which multiple lines of evidence suggest has not been constant. We recommend a multi-pronged approach to addressing gaps in our knowledge of this flux and its consequences for all inner solar system bodies.