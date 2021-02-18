Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Assessing the Recent Impact Flux in the Inner Solar System: 1 Ga to Present

Whitepaper #185 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Rebecca Ghent, N. E. B. Zellner, E. S. Costello, I. Daubar, C. I. Fassett, M. Kirchoff, S. Marchi, S. J. Robbins, and J.-P. Williams
Published onMar 18, 2021
Assessing the Recent Impact Flux in the Inner Solar System: 1 Ga to Present

The Moon’s craters record the flux of impactors in the inner solar system. We focus on understanding the flux over the past 1 Ga, which multiple lines of evidence suggest has not been constant. We recommend a multi-pronged approach to addressing gaps in our knowledge of this flux and its consequences for all inner solar system bodies.

Assessing the Recent Impact Flux in the Inner Solar System: 1 Ga to Present
1.48 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with