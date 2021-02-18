Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Aeolian Processes and Landforms Across the Solar System: Science and Technology Requirements for the Next Decade

Whitepaper #188 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; field studies

by Timothy Titus, Serina Diniega, Lori Fenton, Lynn Neakrase, Jaap Nienhuis, Jani Radebaugh, Kaj E. Williams, and James Zimbelman
Aeolian processes and phenomena have sculpted landscapes and influenced planetary climate states across the Solar System, including planetary bodies with transient atmospheres. This white paper highlights the need for a planetary aeolian goals-and-objectives document that is inclusive of multiple planetary bodies, processes, and phenomena

