Aeolian Processes and Landforms Across the Solar System: Science and Technology Requirements for the Next Decade

Whitepaper #188 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; field studies
Aeolian processes and phenomena have sculpted landscapes and influenced planetary climate states across the Solar System, including planetary bodies with transient atmospheres. This white paper highlights the need for a planetary aeolian goals-and-objectives document that is inclusive of multiple planetary bodies, processes, and phenomena