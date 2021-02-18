Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Ocean Worlds Exploration and the Search for Life

Whitepaper #191 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds

by Samuel Howell, William C. Stone, Kate Craft, Christopher German, Alison Murray, Alyssa Rhoden, and Kevin Arrigo
Published onMar 18, 2021
Ocean Worlds Exploration and the Search for Life

We recommend the establishment of a dedicated Ocean Worlds Exploration Program within NASA to provide sustained funding support for the science, engineering, research, development, and mission planning needed to implement a multi-decadal, multi-mission program to explore Ocean Worlds for life and understand the conditions for habitability.

Ocean Worlds Exploration and the Search for Life
1.87 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with