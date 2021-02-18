Ocean Worlds Exploration and the Search for Life

No comments here
Whitepaper #191 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; ocean worlds
We recommend the establishment of a dedicated Ocean Worlds Exploration Program within NASA to provide sustained funding support for the science, engineering, research, development, and mission planning needed to implement a multi-decadal, multi-mission program to explore Ocean Worlds for life and understand the conditions for habitability.