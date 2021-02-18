Pluto System Follow On Missions: Background, Rationale, and New Mission Recommendations

No comments here
Whitepaper #193 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Pluto; primitive bodies
New Horizons revealed that icy worlds over 6 billion kilometers from the Sun are still incredibly diverse, active bodies, with cryovolcanics, a tectonic past, significant atmospheric structure, and a large, convecting nitrogen-ice glacier. The first reconnaissance with New Horizons answered many questions, but it generated many new ones.