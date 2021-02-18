Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Pluto System Follow On Missions: Background, Rationale, and New Mission Recommendations

Whitepaper #193 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other planetary bodies: Pluto; primitive bodies

by Stuart Robbins, Alan Stern, Richard Binzel, Will Grundy, Doug Hamilton, Rosaly Lopes, Bill McKinnon, and Cathy Olkin
Published onMar 18, 2021
New Horizons revealed that icy worlds over 6 billion kilometers from the Sun are still incredibly diverse, active bodies, with cryovolcanics, a tectonic past, significant atmospheric structure, and a large, convecting nitrogen-ice glacier. The first reconnaissance with New Horizons answered many questions, but it generated many new ones.

