Optical Constants of Outer Solar System Materials and Radiative Transfer Modeling

Whitepaper #195 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; surface/geological evolution; theory, computation, and modeling
New measurements of the optical constants of outer Solar System ices, tholins, and cloud or haze-forming species in exoplanetary atmospheres are needed to support space missions. Coordinated research efforts should culminate in the creation of an authoritative database for optical constants for planetary science and exoplanetary applications.