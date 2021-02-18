Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

The Importance of Continuing Solar System-Wide Impact Crater Studies

Whitepaper #197 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other science themes: Impact cratering - All Aspects of Study; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Stuart Robbins, Michelle R. Kirchoff, Nadine G. Barlow, Clark R. Chapman, Simone Marchi, Elizabeth A. Silber, and Angela M. Stickle
Impact cratering is a fundamental process within the Solar System, affecting every solid body. It is a diverse field, requiring spacecraft data, analysis, laboratory experiments, numerical simulations, terrestrial field work, and support from ancillary fields like computational mathematics and computer vision. Its support should be continued.

