The Importance of Continuing Solar System-Wide Impact Crater Studies

Whitepaper #197 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; other science themes: Impact cratering - All Aspects of Study; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Impact cratering is a fundamental process within the Solar System, affecting every solid body. It is a diverse field, requiring spacecraft data, analysis, laboratory experiments, numerical simulations, terrestrial field work, and support from ancillary fields like computational mathematics and computer vision. Its support should be continued.