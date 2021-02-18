The Crucial Role of Ground- and Space-Based Remote Sensing Studies of Cometary Volatiles in the Next Decade (2023-2032)

No comments here
Whitepaper #198 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; ground- and space-based telescopes
The study of comets affords a unique window into the birth, infancy, and subsequent history of the solar system. The on-sky capacity necessary to perform population-level comet studies while simultaneously remaining sensitive to the paradigm-challenging science that individual comets can reveal can only be provided by remote sensing observations.