Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Crucial Role of Ground- and Space-Based Remote Sensing Studies of Cometary Volatiles in the Next Decade (2023-2032)

Whitepaper #198 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Nathan Roth, Dennis Bodewits, Boncho Bonev, Anita Cochran, Michael Combi, Martin Cordiner, Neil Dello Russo, Michael DiSanti, Sara Faggi, Lori Feaga, Yan Fernandez, Manuela Lippi, Adam McKay, Matthew Knight, Stefanie Milam, John W. Noonan, Anthony Remijan, and Geronimo Villanueva
The study of comets affords a unique window into the birth, infancy, and subsequent history of the solar system. The on-sky capacity necessary to perform population-level comet studies while simultaneously remaining sensitive to the paradigm-challenging science that individual comets can reveal can only be provided by remote sensing observations.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
