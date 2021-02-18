Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Assessing the Present-Day Impact Flux to the Lunar Surface Via Impact Flash Monitoring and Its Implications for Sustained Lunar Exploration

Whitepaper #200 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Joshua Cahill, Emerson J. Speyerer, Debra Hurwitz Needham, Renee Weber, Ingrid Daubar, Emily Costello, Daniel Moriarty, Robert Suggs, Raven Larson, Ryan Watkins, Angela Stickle, and Benjamin Greenhagen
Near-term, robust investigations of present-day impact flash and flux observations of the lunar surface would greatly benefit efforts to answer a number of important science questions, and more importantly, help quantify hazards that will be encountered by sustained robotic, human, and ultimately habitation endeavors on and below the lunar surface.

