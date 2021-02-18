Assessing the Present-Day Impact Flux to the Lunar Surface Via Impact Flash Monitoring and Its Implications for Sustained Lunar Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #200 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Near-term, robust investigations of present-day impact flash and flux observations of the lunar surface would greatly benefit efforts to answer a number of important science questions, and more importantly, help quantify hazards that will be encountered by sustained robotic, human, and ultimately habitation endeavors on and below the lunar surface.