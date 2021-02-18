Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Energy Storage Technologies for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions

Whitepaper #201 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other: Energy Storage Tecchologies for all the decadal missions; Venus

by Ratnakumar Bugga, Erik Brandon, Eric Darcy, Richard Ewell, Peter Faguay, Brent Futz, Rob Gitzendanner, Gerald Halpert, Chris Iannello, Ian Jakupca, Leo Leonine, Simon Liu, Patricia Loyselle, Chengsong Ma, Ram Manthiram, Edward Plichta, Jeff Sakamoto, Marshall Smart, Rao Surampudi, Joe Troutman, and William West
State of art energy storage devices are massive and bulky, and further advances are required in these technologies to meet the performance targets of future NASA missions. The purpose of this paper is to identify new energy storage technologies that will enable or significantly enhance NASA planetary and astrobiology decadal missions.

