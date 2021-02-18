Energy Storage Technologies for Planetary Science and Astrobiology Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #201 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ocean worlds; other: Energy Storage Tecchologies for all the decadal missions; Venus
State of art energy storage devices are massive and bulky, and further advances are required in these technologies to meet the performance targets of future NASA missions. The purpose of this paper is to identify new energy storage technologies that will enable or significantly enhance NASA planetary and astrobiology decadal missions.