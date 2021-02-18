Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Exploring end-member volcanism on the Moon at the Aristarchus Plateau

Whitepaper #204 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon

by Erica Jawin, Timothy Glotch, Ryan Watkins, Lauren Jozwiak, Sarah Valencia, Heather Meyer, R. Aileen Yingst, Brett Denevi, Daniel Moriarty, Debra Needham, Sebastien Besse, Shashwat Shukla, Brad Jolliff, Lisa Gaddis, Kristen Bennett, and Jaclyn Clark
The Aristarchus plateau is the most diverse volcanic region on the Moon and contains abundant unusual volcanic units. This region is an ideal place to explore for fundamental science, resource utilization, and possibly a future human outpost, and should be a high-priority target for future investigation, sample return, and exploration.

2.12 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
