Exploring end-member volcanism on the Moon at the Aristarchus Plateau

Whitepaper #204 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon
The Aristarchus plateau is the most diverse volcanic region on the Moon and contains abundant unusual volcanic units. This region is an ideal place to explore for fundamental science, resource utilization, and possibly a future human outpost, and should be a high-priority target for future investigation, sample return, and exploration.