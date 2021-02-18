Planetary Protection Knowledge Gaps and Enabling Science for Human Mars Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #205 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; planetary protection; technology development
In order to preserve the integrity of science at Mars and to assure the safety of both returning astronauts and the terrestrial biosphere during crewed exploration, progress must be made in the next decade to obtain the scientific data for timely definition of appropriate planetary protection requirements for crewed missions to Mars.