Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Planetary Protection Knowledge Gaps and Enabling Science for Human Mars Missions

Whitepaper #205 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; planetary protection; technology development

by J Andy Spry, Bette Siegel, Gerhard Kminek, Corien Bakermans, J. Nick Benardini, Esther Beltran, Rosalba Bonaccorsi, John Canham, Marie-Christine Desjean, Peter Doran, John E. Hallsworth, Javier Martin-Torres, Jill Mikucki, Tullis Onstott, George Profitiliotis, Aaron Regberg, Petra Rettberg, John Rummel, Kevin Sato, Andrew Schuerger, Nitin Singh, Carol Stoker, Kasthuri Venkateswaran, Robert Zimmerman, and Maria-Paz Zorzano
Published onMar 18, 2021
Planetary Protection Knowledge Gaps and Enabling Science for Human Mars Missions

In order to preserve the integrity of science at Mars and to assure the safety of both returning astronauts and the terrestrial biosphere during crewed exploration, progress must be made in the next decade to obtain the scientific data for timely definition of appropriate planetary protection requirements for crewed missions to Mars.

Planetary Protection Knowledge Gaps and Enabling Science for Human Mars Missions
94.08 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with