Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Evolution of Small Body Populations: From Planet Migration to Thermal Drift Forces

Whitepaper #206 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by William Bottke
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Evolution of Small Body Populations: From Planet Migration to Thermal Drift Forces

Small body populations like the asteroid and Kuiper belts place powerful constraints on planet formation, planet migration, and early planetary bombardment models. Their collisional and dynamical evolution over the last several billions of years can also produce surges in terrestrial impacts that potentially affect the history of life on Earth.

The Evolution of Small Body Populations: From Planet Migration to Thermal Drift Forces
262.06 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with