Venus as a Nearby Exoplanetary Laboratory

Whitepaper #208 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; habitability and water; Venus
To further the understanding of habitable environments; their boundaries and how they evolve with time; we advocate a continued comprehensive study of our neighboring planet Venus. These studies include models of past and present atmospheres, compositional abundances, and Venus-analog frequency analysis from current and future exoplanet data.