Community Report
Venus as a Nearby Exoplanetary Laboratory

Whitepaper #208 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; habitability and water; Venus

by Stephen Kane, Giada Arney, Paul Byrne, David Crisp, Shawn Domagal-Goldman, Colin Goldblatt, David Grinspoon, James W. Head, Adrian Lenardic, Victoria Meadows, Cayman Unterborn, and Michael J. Way
To further the understanding of habitable environments; their boundaries and how they evolve with time; we advocate a continued comprehensive study of our neighboring planet Venus. These studies include models of past and present atmospheres, compositional abundances, and Venus-analog frequency analysis from current and future exoplanet data.

