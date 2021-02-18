Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Planetary Science Priorities for the Moon in the Decade 2023-2032: Lunar Science is Planetary Science

Whitepaper #209 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Erica Jawin
Published onMar 18, 2021
The Moon is an ideal laboratory for the study of planetary processes that occur across the Solar System. This report outlines four big-picture questions that remain in planetary science (developed through an inclusive, community-driven process over several months), and describes how studying the Moon can address them.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
