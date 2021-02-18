Planetary Science Priorities for the Moon in the Decade 2023-2032: Lunar Science is Planetary Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #209 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
The Moon is an ideal laboratory for the study of planetary processes that occur across the Solar System. This report outlines four big-picture questions that remain in planetary science (developed through an inclusive, community-driven process over several months), and describes how studying the Moon can address them.