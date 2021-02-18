Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Between a Rock and a Living Place: Natural Selection of Elements and the Search for Life in the Universe

Whitepaper #210 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; laboratory studies; life and prebiotic organics

by Betül Kaçar, Ariel D. Anbar, Amanda K. Garcia, Lance C. Seefeldt, and Kurt O. Konhauser
The suite of life’s essential chemical elements on Earth constitutes only one possible evolutionary outcome. A greater understanding of factors governing the natural selection of elements in Earth’s past will create a predictive capacity for detecting and assessing life’s existence on worlds where alternate evolutionary paths may have been taken.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
