A Lesson from the James Webb Space Telescope: Early Engagement with Future Astrophysics Great Observatories Maximizes their Solar System Science

No comments here
Whitepaper #214 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: ground- and space-based telescopes
Astrophysics facilities have been a tremendous asset for Solar System science. We encourage the Planetary Decadal to acknowledge the prospect for excellent planetary science with the next generation of observatories, and urge the Decadal to ask these facilities to involve planetary scientists early in science working groups and development teams.