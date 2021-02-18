Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Nuclear Spectroscopy for the Exploration of Mars and Beyond

Whitepaper #216 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mars; other science themes: In-situ resource utilization

by Katherine Mesick, Patrick Gasda, Travis Gabriel, Craig Hardgrove, and Bill Feldman
Published onMar 18, 2021
Nuclear Spectroscopy for the Exploration of Mars and Beyond

Nuclear spectroscopy is the only instrumentation that provides bulk geochemical constraints at depth (up to one meter in the surface). These instruments identify and quantify water and other key elements relevant to planetary exploration, including assessing planetary processes, context in the search for life, and in-situ resource utilization.

Nuclear Spectroscopy for the Exploration of Mars and Beyond
303.51 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with