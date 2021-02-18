Nuclear Spectroscopy for the Exploration of Mars and Beyond

No comments here
Whitepaper #216 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mars; other science themes: In-situ resource utilization
Nuclear spectroscopy is the only instrumentation that provides bulk geochemical constraints at depth (up to one meter in the surface). These instruments identify and quantify water and other key elements relevant to planetary exploration, including assessing planetary processes, context in the search for life, and in-situ resource utilization.