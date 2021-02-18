Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Our Ethical Obligation to Planetary Science in the Age of Competitive Space Exploration

Whitepaper #217 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Ethics; planetary protection

by James Schwartz and Casey Dreier
Published onMar 18, 2021
Our Ethical Obligation to Planetary Science in the Age of Competitive Space Exploration

We apply lessons from the field of ethics to planetary science, concluding it has value inherent to itself and as applied to our society. Consequently, we advise the scientific community to consider the disruptive potential of non-science spaceflight activities, which could limit the fundamental value provided to society by planetary research.

Our Ethical Obligation to Planetary Science in the Age of Competitive Space Exploration
192.74 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with