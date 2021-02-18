Our Ethical Obligation to Planetary Science in the Age of Competitive Space Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #217 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Ethics; planetary protection
We apply lessons from the field of ethics to planetary science, concluding it has value inherent to itself and as applied to our society. Consequently, we advise the scientific community to consider the disruptive potential of non-science spaceflight activities, which could limit the fundamental value provided to society by planetary research.